Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Trading Down 2.4%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Cuentas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $666,038.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.51.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.80%.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile financial, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications, Wholesale Telecommunication services, and Digital Products and General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards.

