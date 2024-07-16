CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Price Performance
CVV stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.38.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
