CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $33,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

