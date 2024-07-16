Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $143.27 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

