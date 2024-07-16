Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

