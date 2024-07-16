Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Outperform at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Shares of DDOG opened at $129.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.42, a PEG ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79. Datadog has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

