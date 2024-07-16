Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $6.34 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.