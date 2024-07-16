DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on DHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DHI Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group
DHI Group Price Performance
NYSE:DHX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DHI Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.