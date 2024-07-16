DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 756.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,740 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 145.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 230,323 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 172,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 531,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 170,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

