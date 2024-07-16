Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.85.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $210.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $212.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.