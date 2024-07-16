Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Diodes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Diodes has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $96.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.