Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading Up 0.5%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $55.89. 1,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Work From Home ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Work From Home ETF

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.