Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $62.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRON. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Disc Medicine

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Up 4.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRON opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.