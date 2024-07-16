Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS opened at $137.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $137.30.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.78.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

