Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

