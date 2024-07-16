DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DDI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

See Also

