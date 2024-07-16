Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $498.56

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.56 ($6.47) and traded as high as GBX 565 ($7.33). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 562 ($7.29), with a volume of 564,250 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 434 ($5.63) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DRX

Drax Group Price Performance

About Drax Group

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 523.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 498.56. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.