Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.
Duke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
