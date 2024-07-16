Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

