Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $192.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 197.99 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,219.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at $28,608,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

