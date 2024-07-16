DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of KSM opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
