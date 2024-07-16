Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Dynatrace worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
