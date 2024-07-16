Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dynatrace stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dynatrace by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $5,546,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 182,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $45,152,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

