Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 105,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 89,750 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.