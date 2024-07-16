ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
ECB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ECBK opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.80. ECB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.63.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at ECB Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECB Bancorp stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. ECB Bancorp comprises 0.6% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sachetta LLC owned about 1.14% of ECB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ECB Bancorp Company Profile
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ECB Bancorp
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.