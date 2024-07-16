ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECBK opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.80. ECB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at ECB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

In related news, CFO John A. Citrano acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at $539,694.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ECB Bancorp news, CFO John A. Citrano bought 4,800 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at $539,694.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $58,199.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $74,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECB Bancorp stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. ECB Bancorp comprises 0.6% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sachetta LLC owned about 1.14% of ECB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

