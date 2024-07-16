ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:EAH opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. ECO Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.67 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.20. The company has a market cap of £84.47 million and a PE ratio of -6,250.00.
About ECO Animal Health Group
