ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:EAH opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. ECO Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.67 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.20. The company has a market cap of £84.47 million and a PE ratio of -6,250.00.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

