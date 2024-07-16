Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,828 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

