Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $161.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $148.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.11.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $135.10. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $147.41. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,039 shares of company stock worth $3,372,146. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,974 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,865 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

