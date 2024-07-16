Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $58,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $530.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $550.34.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
