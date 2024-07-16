Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,933.0 days.
Elkem ASA Stock Performance
Elkem ASA stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.
About Elkem ASA
