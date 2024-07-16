Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,933.0 days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Elkem ASA stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

About Elkem ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.