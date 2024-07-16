EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $44,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $381.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.73. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $187.05 and a one year high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

