Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

EMR stock opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.