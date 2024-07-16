Enova International (ENVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.73 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

