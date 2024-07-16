Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $131.00. The stock had previously closed at $119.34, but opened at $114.66. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 1,387,455 shares changing hands.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.57.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

