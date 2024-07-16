Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.15 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Get Envestnet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE:ENV opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.