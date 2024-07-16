Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Performance

ETCC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,582. Environmental Tectonics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

