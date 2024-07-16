EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49.

EQT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

