Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

