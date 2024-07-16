Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

