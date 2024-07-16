Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Down 8.4% in June

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

