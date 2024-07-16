Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.6 %

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

