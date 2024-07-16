Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $28,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,288,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,964,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 896,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

