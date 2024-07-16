Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $191.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $101.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

