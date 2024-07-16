ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $820.19

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 820.19 ($10.64) and traded as high as GBX 868.30 ($11.26). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 858.80 ($11.14), with a volume of 617 shares.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 840.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 820.19.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.