Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in June

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Eurocash Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EUSHF remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Eurocash has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $1.71.
Eurocash Company Profile
