Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in June

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurocash Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EUSHF remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Eurocash has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

Get Eurocash alerts:

Eurocash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.