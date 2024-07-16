European Commercial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.