Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Up 11.5% in June

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Monday.

Get EVE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVE

EVE Stock Performance

EVEX stock remained flat at $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,579. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.37. EVE has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that EVE will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.