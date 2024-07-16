Evercore ISI Trims Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Target Price to $27.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

CHCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Shares of CHCT opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $708.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 580,199 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,282 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.