EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,487,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,061,042 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

In other news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EVgo by 323.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

