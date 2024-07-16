ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ExlService traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 16245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,418. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

