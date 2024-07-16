Extendicare Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.29.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.00 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.4687697 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

