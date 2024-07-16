Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.2 days.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.4 %

EXETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently -185.01%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

