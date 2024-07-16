Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.2 days.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.4 %
EXETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.
Extendicare Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently -185.01%.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.